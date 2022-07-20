ECP receives Pemra record of Imran’s speeches

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has received the record of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s remarks against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and the commission from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra).

Earlier, in a letter written to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), the ECP had expressed its desire to obtain the complete record of the addresses of ex-PM Imran Khan’s in Peshawar; Khurram Sher Zaman (MPA Sindh Assembly); Haleem Adil Sheikh (MPA/Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly) and Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry (Senator PTI).

“You are, therefore, requested to provide a recording of their addresses immediately for placing before the commission,” the letter read. A day earlier, at the workers’ convention in Peshawar, the PTI chairman had lashed out at the CEC, calling him a “planted agent” of the PMLN. “Raja has lost all his credibility and he should immediately resign,” he had said.

He had also urged his supporters to start a campaign to collect signatures on an online petition against the chief election commissioner. The former prime minister had said that when the result of the foreign funding case would be announced there would be just one party that would emerge with legal funding and it would be PTI.

The PTI has launched a campaign against the ECP in an attempt to make the expected verdict in the foreign funding case controversial that has been pending for more than seven years.Rejecting Khan’s allegation that CEC Raja was taking decisions against the party “alone”, the ECP termed it “wrong and absurd.” In a separate statement, the ECP said: “This is completely wrong and absurd.”