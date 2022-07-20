Speedy justice

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Another way is possible’ (July 18, 2022), which discusses the sluggish pace of Pakistan’s judicial system. After the creation of Pakistan, the panchayat system worked very well but was destroyed by political interference.

The best solution would be to fix a time limit within which the courts have to dispense with a case. Unless these basic changes are made, we shall continue to be beleaguered by a backlogged justice system. Finally, special courts should be established on a temporary basis and given the responsibility to clear pending cases. By doing so, we will finally have peace in the country.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi