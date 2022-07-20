Speedy justice

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Another way is possible’ (July 18, 2022), which discusses the sluggish pace of Pakistan’s judicial system. After the creation of Pakistan, the panchayat system worked very well but was destroyed by political interference.
The best solution would be to fix a time limit within which the courts have to dispense with a case. Unless these basic changes are made, we shall continue to be beleaguered by a backlogged justice system. Finally, special courts should be established on a temporary basis and given the responsibility to clear pending cases. By doing so, we will finally have peace in the country.
Mukhtar Ahmed
Karachi
Had the PTI not been removed from power through a no-confidence vote, they would have been the ones to take the brunt...
Pakistan’s vast sea provides food and livelihoods to a large number of families. However, the country’s fishing...
Recent heavy rains in different parts of Balochistan have severely damaged date palm fields in Kech. Landowners and...
A couple of months ago, in his interview with entertainment star Shaan Shahid, Imran Khan said that he would go for...
Gender inequality in Pakistan is a serious problem. In our country, it is difficult for women to complete their...
The PTI must be congratulated for its victory in the by-elections held in Punjab. People actively participated in the...
Comments