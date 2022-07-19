Relatives protest doctors’ negligence

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The relatives of a patient, who had died due to alleged negligence of the doctors at the hospital, placed the body on the road and staged a protest.

The relatives said Muhammad Shafi, a resident of Garz Malana, had a fever was admitted to the Trauma Ward of District Headquarters Teaching Hospital some four days ago.They said that the patient was then shifted to the Medical Ward, where his condition deteriorated.

The relatives alleged that the patient expired as the doctors did not tend to him.They placed the body on the Circular Road in protest and asked government and Health Department authorities to take action against the “delinquent” doctors.