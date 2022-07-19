PMLN Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz. File photo

LAHORE: PMLN Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announce its decision in the PTI foreign funding case as soon as possible.

In a tweet on Monday, she criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and wrote that there was no need to get too excited about winning 15 seats out of 20 seats. Imran Khan attacked the commission because of his fear about the pending decision in the foreign funding case. Addressing Imran Khan, she wrote: “You know that irrefutable evidence has come out against you, which must be brought to the public. The ECP will give a decision soon.”