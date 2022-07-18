First Haj flight with 230 Hajis lands in Lahore

LAHORE: The first Haj flight PA-471, from Jeddah to Lahore, carrying 230 pilgrims arrived here at Allama Iqbal International Airport in wee hours Sunday.
The Air Blue flight arrived in the city around 2:00 am. The Hajis were welcomed by the Director Haj Malik Rehan Abbas Khokhar, Deputy Director Zakaullah and Mujeeb Akbar Shah and Air Blue Station Manager Kanwar Yasar.
The Hajis, while talking to media, hailed arrangements made by the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Saudi Arabia. They stated that the arrangements for transport, residence and meals were up to the mark.
They appreciated Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor and Secretary for Religious Affairs Aftab Akbar Durrani for making good arrangements.
