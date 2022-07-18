Stakeholders agree to remove flaws in PSB’s constitution

ISLAMABAD: There has been positive progress on making necessary amendments to the controversial constitution of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) during official meeting of the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

The new constitution approved during tenure of Dr Fehmida Mirza as the IPC minister has many drawbacks and is virtually impracticable considering the ground realities.

“Both the parties have agreed to exchange the notes in writing on the drawbacks of the new PSB constitution and suggest the measures to remove the flaws. The meeting held at the IPC ministry offices was positive and constructive,” a source privy to the meeting said.

The decision to revisit the controversial new PSB constitution was taken on the instructions of Minister for IPC Ahsan Ur Rehman Mazari who received many complaints about the controversial document that according to the stakeholders would trigger fresh controversies and is totally non-implementable.

“The initiative has been taken by the minister after receiving so many complaints on the controversial constitution that was approved in haste and under the personal grudges by the previous government. There is a dire need to make necessary changes in the constitution and to make it workable,” one of the officials said.

The establishment of the Election Commission to conduct federations’ elections and the resolution commission to consider athletes' and federations officials’ disciplinary measures are some of the areas of concern. There are several other areas of concern that required a revisit.

“We are planning to have a few more meetings after a proper exchange of notes. The matter would then be forwarded for the minister’s consideration and proper approval. Both the ministry for IPC and the POA had their concerns and reservations that were shared during the first meeting,” the official added.

It is pertinent to mention here that following the approval of the controversial constitution, the PSB had reconstituted the Governing Board and Executive Committee.