Tension in Orangi over putting up flags by rival parties

Tension prevailed in Orangi Town over putting up flags of two rival political parties on Sunday. Rival workers shouted slogans and pelted each other with stones over putting up flags of their parties in the area.

After getting information, a heavy contingent of law enforcers reached the area and controlled the situation by using tear gas shells and batons to disperse the activists. Police said a heavy deployment of cops had been made in the area to avoid any untoward incident.