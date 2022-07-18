Mother of eight killed by husband over ‘property dispute’

A man, said to be a gambler, killed his wife, a mother of eight children, at their house in Sohrab Goth’s Sikandar Goth on Sunday.

Sachal police and rescuers reached the property and transported the deceased to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where she was identified as 38-year-old Shazia. Police said the victim’s husband, Shahid Iqbal, was behind the incident, who during a clash over a family dispute shot and seriously injured his wife and then slit her throat with a sharp-edged material.

According to SHO Aurangzaib Khattak, the suspect is a drug addict-cum-gambler, who escaped after murdering his wife. The police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s elder daughter. They said the woman had registered an attempt to murder case against her husband about a couple of months ago and informed the police that her husband intended to kill her. She had demanded of the police to arrest him, saying that her husband wanted to sell the house. She had stated in the FIR that the house was owned by her father where she lived along with her eight children.

Three die in incidents

Three people lost their lives in separate incidents in the city on Sunday. A man was electrocuted at a house located at Sector 16-A of the Bufferzone area. He was identified as 50-year-old Akbar, son of Sarwar Khan. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. However, the family took the body home without medico-legal formalities.

Police said the incident might have been occurred when the victim was doing some work at his house. Separately, a young man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Shah Faisal Colony.

After getting information, police and rescuers reached the property and transported the dead to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an atuposy where he was identified as 25-year-old Amir Shahid, son of Akbar Shah.

Meanwhile, a man died after he fell onto a road from a running truck in North Karachi. His body was taken to the ASH for an autopsy. The victim was later identified as Zameen Gul, son of Hazrat. Police said that deceased was a labourer and resident of Sohrab Goth.