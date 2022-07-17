Zardari takes Imran to task over media curbs

Former president Asif Ali Zardar. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has said Imran Khan should have thought about the rights of journalists during his tenure as his era was a dark period in terms of press freedom.

“Journalists have always been and will continue to be free when the PPP is in power,” he said in a statement. He said the relationship between political parties and the establishment

had improved significantly over time.

“The coalition government, the establishment and judiciary must abide by the Constitution and help the country emerge from this situation,” he maintained.

“With time, there will be more improvement because the goal of all is the development of the country and strengthening of democracy. We have all learnt a lot with time. This country has to be taken out of the crisis Imran Khan left us in.”