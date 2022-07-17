Another setback to PMLN as MPA Sharaqpuri resigns

Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri Resigned From The Post of Member of Punjab Assembly in Presence of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Sahibzada Hamid Raza on July 16, 2022. Photo: Twitter

LAHORE: After Faisal Niazi, another PMLN MPA Jaleel Sharaqpuri has resigned from the assembly membership, thus causing a setback to the PMLN in the Punjab Assembly where already it has a neck on neck contest with PTI-PMLQ over the chief minister’s slot.



PTI and PMLQ claimed that another sitting PMLN MPA Maulvi Ghayas ud Din will also resign, though so far, Ghayas ud Din has not issued any such statement to endorse the claims of PTI and PMLQ.

It is pertinent to mention that after the victory of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, Jaleel Sharaqpuri and Ghayas ud Din have sorted out differences with PMLN but just a night before the by-polls on 20 seats scheduled in Punjab, the resignation of Jaleel Sharaqpuri has come as a serious blow to the PMLN which has been claiming the support of 176 MPAs in the House whereas PTI and PMLQ jointly form a strength of 173 (163 of PTI and 10 of PMLQ).

Having lost its three MPAs, PMLN and PTI-PMLQ stand equal now in numbers game. If any independent MPA announces supporting PTI or if PTI wins around 13 seats today, it will be able to attain simple majority. At the same time, PMLN also has to win at least 13 seats to save its Punjab government but also has to keep its allies together which include four independent MPAs as well as one MPA of Rah-e-Haq Party, Muavya Azam Tariq.

It is noteworthy that total five MPAs of PMLN had formed a forward bloc out of which two have resigned, one is likely to resign (as per PMLQ claims) and two others, that also include Ashraf Ansari from Gujranwala have to side by PMLN as if they resign, PMLN will really have a very tough challenge ahead.

Minus five dissident MPAs, PMLN stands at 161 and seven MPAs of PPP take this strength to 168. Including four independents like Jugnoo Mohsin, Qasim Langha, Amjed Warraich and Ahmed Ali Aulakh as well as one of Rah e Haq Party, the current strength of Hamza Shehbaz is 173.

Deputy Speaker Mir Dost Mazari is siding with the PMLN but he will have to risk his seat if he votes for Hamza. Interestingly, PTI and PMLQ also jointly form a strength of 173. An independent MPA Ch Nisar Ali Khan is yet to decide his line. All eyes are now set on today’s by-polls.