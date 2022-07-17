Training course for gymnastics coaches underway in Lahore

KARACHI: Training course for gymnastics coaches, under Asian Gymnastics Union (AGU), is underway for the first time in the country by Pakistan Gymnastics Federation at a local hotel in Lahore.

The course which started on July 15th will be completed on July 19, and will be conducted by a foreign expert. Various coaches along with national coaches are attending the course.

Mr. Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary General POA, was the chief guest on the opening ceremony. President/secret-aries of various sports federations were also present on this prestigious occasion.