IGP writes to FIA for joint action against hate speech on social media

Sindh police chief Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon has written a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency, and asked it to take joint action against elements involved in unethical posts on social media, officials said on Saturday.

In the letter, the inspector general of police has made recommendations to take joint action against elements spreading propaganda, unethical posts or rumors on social media.

The officials said the police and the FIA were going to initiate action against such elements who would be found guilty of spreading propaganda on social media or spreading fear among the people.

They added that regular monitoring of accounts and social media users involved in spreading false propaganda, promoting linguistic hatred or other illegal activities on social media had been initiated.

The IGP has stressed that they will not give any concessions regarding law and order or to elements spreading fear and panic. He has asked the people not to listen to any kind of rumors about closures of roads, bazaars, markets or linguistic hatred.

The letter written to the DG FIA reads, “It is to inform that on July 11, 2022 a young man named Bilal Kaka was tortured and shot dead during a fight at a restaurant near the Hyderabad bypass. The hotel owners allegedly shot dead Bilal Kaka and injured his two friends after a dispute over a food bill at the Super Salateen Hotel near Wadhu Wah, within the limits of Bhittai Nagar police station.

“Moreover, some miscreant groups on social media started spreading rancorousness, which triggered ethnic tensions between Sindhis and Pakhtuns in major cities of Sindh, creating serious law and order situation.

“In this regard, I am directed to request you to issue necessary instructions to Director Cyber Crime Wing of FIA Sindh Zone to strictly monitor such illegal activities and take stern legal action to discourage conspiracy on linguistic grounds to avoid any untoward situation.”