Empty bellies

Among the many problems Pakistan faces, food shortage is one of the most acute. According to the Borgen Project, 20 per cent of Pakistan’s population is undernourished. As individuals, we must avoid food wastage. We must not pile our plates with food, only to throw half of it away untouched. Furthermore, we should donate more food or to charities involved in food distribution. Government departments, such as the Ministry of National Food Security & Research, should implement policies that ensure equitable food distribution. Furthermore, we should incentivize farmers to grow more crops in order to meet rising demand for food.
M Waqas Pervaiz
Pakpattan
