Oil prices not reduced as per world market trend: Asad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary General Asad Umar. File photo.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary General Asad Umar Friday alleged that the government had not cut the petroleum products’ prices in line with the fall in the world oil market, claiming Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif “still had Rs80 in his pocket.”

Talking to the media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan’s Secretariat, the former minister maintained that oil prices had plunged in the world market but their rates were reduced only marginally in Pakistan.

The PTI leader contended that Hamza Shehbaz’s status was no more than that of a caretaker chief minister while Patwaris were being instructed by deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to facilitate the PMLN in the by-polls. “The officers involved in illegal acts will have to pay the price,” he warned.

“The Jhang DPO was appointed against the law following the issuance of by-election schedule. The police are registering FIRs against our people while complaints are also pouring in against the deputy commissioner, DCO Layyah and Chichawatni SHO. They are violating the law and election rules,” he claimed and noted that another wicket of the Pakistan Muslim League-N had fallen from the Punjab Assembly and its government would not last long.

Hamza Shehbaz, he maintained, has been an illegal chief minister since day one but the PTI accepted him till the results of by-elections. He alleged that every possible effort was being made to rig the by-polls. “The Supreme Court had given clear instructions not to influence the by-elections but its order is being flouted constantly. The court should take note of it before July 17,” he demanded.



He said the Election Commission of Pakistan had issued verbal instructions and hoped that written orders would be issued soon. “Hopefully, state institutions will be seen doing justice while our candidates are receiving phone calls from unknown numbers,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, he tweeted that Hamza Shehbaz had been deprived of two more votes in the Punjab Assembly after Faisal Niazi resigned while PMLN MPA Muhammad Kashif from Bahawalnagar was disqualified for having a fake degree. “The falling government will suffer a final blow and collapse on July 17,” he claimed.

“Marriyum Aurangzeb still did not give an explanation on incentives to the cigarette industry. She is speaking on every issue in the world. Also tell me how much money you took from the cigarette industry. And which other ministers are your partners in this money distribution,” he tweeted.

In another statement, Asad Umar said, “From protecting the lives and property of the people to providing civic amenities to them, the Sindh government is a metaphor for inefficiency and incapability. The province is falling under a dangerous wave of tension and the Sindh government is enjoying the sweet dream”.

He noted the situation had worsened under a plan ahead of the local government elections as Sindh was being pushed to violence and bloodshed again under a well-thought-out plan.

Separately, PTI Senator and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin noted the rupee had continued to lose value even after a technical agreement with the IMF. “I’m worried what will happen to the rupee in the next four to six weeks before the IMF actually distributes funds. It seems that other players, WB, ABP and friendly countries will then distribute funds after the IMF has done so,” he tweeted.