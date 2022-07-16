Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police and his deputy Friday called on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja over his security concerns, as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership has stepped up verbal onslaughts on him.

The ECP sources said that the two senior police officers visited the CEC here, following his telephonic conversation with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Thursday.

“Precisely, we don’t know what was discussed between the CEC and IGP and DIG but it is understood the topic must be his security. The top leadership of a political party has increased the volley of threats and allegations against the ECP and CEC,” they maintained. It was learnt that a letter was also written to the interior minister for CEC’s foolproof security and his family at his residence here and in Lahore.