Pakistan’s population is among the fastest growing in the world today and, according to experts, accounts for 2.83 per cent of the global population. This alarming growth presents arguably the most significant challenge to our economy and environment. Failure to rein in population growth will likely exacerbate our current economic problems and further strain our natural resources; such as potable water.

The government needs to implement a strategy to control overpopulation, family planning and greater female education and participation in the workforce might be the most promising solutions. Furthermore, we need to rethink our infrastructure – with the aim of becoming a less car dependent nation in order to reduce the damage to our environment from fossil fuels and new highways. Diversifying the energy mix away from fossil fuels will also play a key role in meeting this challenge.

Aurangzeb Nadir

Turbat