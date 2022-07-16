Inspector vs SP

LAHORE:An inspector of CIA Lahore Police has accused SP Operations Cantt Division of patronizing a prostitution den.

However, SP Cantt Essa Sukhera denied allegations saying Inspector Nabi Bakhsh Butt has concocted a "story" to divert the attention of inquiry officer from illegal raid of CIA Staff to the allegations against him (SP). He said Inspector wanted to pressurise neighbors of his brother-in-law after a personal fight with a security guard.

Nabi Bakhsh Butt, who is currently serving in CIA Civil Lines, talking to ‘The News’, said that his married daughter lived in DHA. A prostitution den was being run in the house situated right in front of his daughter’s house. His family members had asked few people inside the prostitution den not to peek into their privacy (house premises). It infuriated them who started hurling threats at the family and also aimed fire arms after pulling triggers.

His frightened son-in-law alerted him, Nabi Bakhsh told. He along with CIA staff and another officer of the wing reached the place. SHO Defence-A Wajih ul Hassan searched out the house and found girls, boys, drugs and other articles from the place establishing it was a "prostitution den".

However, when they asked for initiating legal action, local police reportedly started using delaying tactics and just registered an FIR under a petty offence of illegal arms. "SHO Defence-A Wajih ul Hassan told me he could not take any action”, Inspector claimed, adding the SP’s Personal Staff Officer (PSO) Jamshed Virk has conveyed SP's message telephonically of taking no action against the dens' owner", Bakhsh alleged in a voice note.

SP Essa Sukhera said that it is unfortunate that the inspector Nabi Bakhsh had used CIA, a specialised wing of Lahore Police meant to trace hard-core criminals and investigate heinous crimes, to settle a personal dispute. He added in the current episode Nabi Bakhsh was found guilty over misuse of power after which he had plotted to malign his integrity through a fake story.

Sharing the details of the incident, SP said on July 4 that the father of Waqas (Bakhsh's son-in-law) had exchanged harsh words with the guard of the house that resulted into a fight. Waqas called his father-in-law who along with CIA staff reached the spot that trespassed into the house. His son-in-law had opened straight firing at the house. Both actions are recorded in CCTV footages.

Sukhera continued that SHO and a sub-inspector had visited the spot and shared the report with him that found Bakhsh misusing authority. SP said he himself had visited the spot. The house had been rented out through proper means and there was no illegal activity going on it as per report by area SHO and SI, SP maintained. SP further said he had briefed DIG Investigations Kamran Adil about the whole episode of the CIA staff led by Inspector Nabi Bakhsh and asked if it was the job of CIA. "My reporting of the incident to senior police officers must have perturbed the CIA inspector to come up with a concocted story implicating him (SP) in baseless allegations", he added.

Nabi Bakhsh said SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar is conducting inquiry into the incident. Once the inquiry is finalised on merit, the accused persons would be exposed.