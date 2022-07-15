 
Friday July 15, 2022
Canada okays Moderna for children 5 years of age

By AFP
July 15, 2022

OTTAWA: Canada on Thursday authorized the use of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for children six months to five years of age. This means 1.7 million children, among Canada’s population of 38 million, are now eligible to be inoculated against the coronavirus. The US launched its inoculation campaign for children under five in June.

