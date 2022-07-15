ICC bans BD pacer Shohidul for failing dope test

DHAKA: The International Cricket Council on Thursday announced a 10-month ban on Bangladesh pace bowler Shohidul Islam from all cricketing activities after he failed a dope test conducted in March.

The 27-year-old pacer, who has appeared in one Twenty20 international against Pakistan in November and was part of the Test and T20 squads for Bangladesh´s ongoing West Indies tour, provided a urine sample as part of the ICC´s out-of-competition testing programme in Dhaka on March 4.

A subsequent test found the sample contained clomifene, a prohibited substance both in-competition and out-of-competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency, the ICC said in a statement.