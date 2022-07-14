 
Thursday July 14, 2022
Pakistan to participate in trade expos in China

By Our Correspondent
July 14, 2022

Islamabad: Pakistan to participate in 13 trade exhibitions in China during 2022-23. In line with Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) Annual Business Plan (ABP), Pakistani officials, experts, importers, and exporters will participate in exhibitions and fairs in different Chinese cities during this period.

