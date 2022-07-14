Martyrs’ Day observed in Azad Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD: The people of Azad Kashmir observed Kashmir Martyrs' Day on Wednesday in commemoration of the martyrs of July 13, 1931.
In this regard, a rally was organized in the capital under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir from Burhan Wani Chowk to District complex, in which, participants expressed their determination to continue the struggle of independence from India.
The participants chanted slogans in favour of martyrs and Islam. Addressing the rally, the speakers reminded that the soldiers of Kashmir bravely confronted the Dogra police and stood as an ironed wall against Hindu extremism 91 years ago.
The incident is a testament of the fact that the battle between Islam and anti-Islamic forces has been going on in Jammu and Kashmir for nearly a century, they said.
They maintained Dogra police martyred unarmed Muslim citizens in different parts of the state and their imperialism continued in shape of Indian forces who illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
The speakers reaffirmed the sacred blood of millions of martyrs will not be wasted as Islamic identity of the state will be maintained.
