Iran says members of Kurdish ‘terror network’ arrested

TEHRAN: Iran’s intelligence ministry said on Wednesday its officers had arrested 10 members of a "terror network", in the country’s northwest, affiliated with separatist groups based in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

"All 10 members of this network, who were entering the country through the border areas of West Azerbaijan province and were supported by separatist terrorists in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, were arrested," the ministry said in a statement.

It claimed those arrested were planning various acts "ranging from destruction, explosions and attacks on vital and economic centres and facilities of the country, to creating roadblocks and extortion".