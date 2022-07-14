CDA plans hydrological survey of Islamabad to cope with urban flooding

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to request the Engineer-in-Chief (E in C) Branch of the General Headquarters (GHQ) to carry out a detailed hydrological survey across the federal capital in order to cope with the situation arising out of flooding or cloud burst in future.

The CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed on Wednesday directed Member Planning and Estate to explore the option of extending the scope of services of E in C Branch of GHQ for carrying out a detailed hydrological study across Islamabad in zones 2, 3, 4, and 5.

“The report so prepared shall also contain recommendations for taking appropriate measures,” the letter issued from the CDA Chairman Secretariat on Wednesday said.

The letter said that process of Layout Plans and NoCs of housings societies shall also be subject to Hydrological study.

The E in C Branch of GHQ previously had conducted a Hydrological study of sector E-11 following a loss caused by torrential rains in the sector.

The E in C Branch also submitted its report later and the recommendations made in it are to be implemented the Planning wing and Engineering wing of CDA.

The letter from the Chairman Secretariat said that during the recent heavy downpours, flood-like situations in different water courses, nullahs, and streams have been observed in various areas of Islamabad necessitate a comprehensive study to cope with the situations coming out of flooding or cloud bursts in future.

The letter says the study is also required since recent climate changes and even behaviour of water courses. Based on the proposed hydrological study, relevant authorities and agencies such as CDA, ICT and NDMA, etc will be able to make mitigation plans for Islamabad.

An official of CDA said it is much needed since no survey has ever been done in detail. With this survey lives and property will be protected. This will also check the possibility of urban flooding which is a threat to challenging terrains of cities like Islamabad.