ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, summoned Farhat Shahzadi known as Farah Khan Gogi and her husband Ahsan Jamil on July 20 in money laundering and assets beyond known sources of income cases.



The NAB summoned Farah Gogi and her husband Ahsan Iqbal Jamil on July 20. The couple was also summoned for their alleged involvement in another money laundering case on different dates of July.

In a call-up notice to Farhat Shehzadi, her husband Ahsan Jamil and other 19 accomplices, the NAB stated that the competent authority has taken cognizance of an offence committed under the provisions of NAB Ordinance, 1999 and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010.

The NAB’s call-up notice stated that the facts of subject inquiry have revealed, “You are in expression of information/evidence whosoever, which relates to the commission of an offence under the provisions of the NAO, 1999 and AMILA 2010."

Moreover, the NAB also summoned their accomplices including Abdul Majeed, Tariq Mehmoodul Hassan, Muzhair Baig, Munir, Asif, Waqar, Muhammad Naeem, Waqas Riffat, Sajid Hussain, Ahmed Mansoor, Asad Majeed, Hamid Hameed Chaudhry on July 15 while Muhammad Fared, Shehzad Ahmed, Muhammad Anwarul Haq, Nasir Nawaz on July 14 and Ms Shandana Awan was summoned on July 19.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) summoned President Awami Muslim League (AML) and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed over allegations of corruption.

According to sources, Sheikh Rashid was summoned on July 15 by ACE for allegedly embezzling millions of rupees in payment of government fee. The land was sold to Life Residensia Housing Society, Islamabad, wherein embezzlement was committed in the payment of government fee, said sources.

In this regard, the sources further said that the former interior minister has been directed to personally appear before the anti-corruption head office in Lahore with complete record of the land. The anti-corruption unit also summoned the management of the housing society to investigate the matter.

A summon has been issued to the former federal minister by director Vigilance ACE in Enquiry number E.NO-62/21-HQ. In case of failure, a one-sided proceeding would start under 172/174 TP against him.

However, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has announced to join the inquiry proceedings and will appear before the ACE. He further said that he has sold his own land and has not yet received payment from the purchaser. “I only sold 40 kanals and the fee of the land is yet to be paid by the purchaser," said Sheikh Rashid while talking to The News.

He alleged that such tactics are being used by the PMLN for restricting his participation in a public gathering on July 15 in Lahore. "My security has been withdrawn by the incumbent government too, and I did not commit any corruption," Sh Rashid said.