Traditional signs of Eidul Azha absent

When Rawalpindi residents buy sacrificial animals, the real excitement of Eidul Azha begins. This time Eidul Azha is very different from the way it has traditionally been celebrated. One can hardly see the spectacle of goats dolled up in striking bright outfits and sparkling streamers and moaning placidly in the courtyard of houses or on the streets.

The central attraction of Eidul Azha is the moaning of goats and sheep, which brings about an enchantingly rustic effect in the city ambiance. Pindiites properly feed them in the intervening days. It is a rare scene in my locality,” says Mazhar Abbas.

Najaf Ali says, “Although Eidul Azha is about the practice of sacrificing animals and distributing meat among the poor and deserving ones, it was difficult for us to buy a sacrificial animal at a time of prevailing price hike situation so Mohallah people have contributed shares in buying an animal,” says Mureed Hussain. “This year the sale of sacrificial animals is poor because of high prices. Compared to last year, animal markets are not seen as clogged with thousands of buyers. Cars were not observed lined up on the roadsides and men selecting their chosen animal and smoothly loading them up, sometimes more than one in one vehicle, and quickly transporting them to their homes,” says Nazar Sohail.

“The biggest factor in boosting Eidul Azha’s pleasure level is the Qurbani of animals. Of course, it is tough and butcher-seeking work. But there’s a bigger scene to be seen: The enjoyment of going into the market, wherever they are, and buying goats even at a high price,” says Qamar Hussain.

“Eidul Azha is a very special occasion and we will not like to miss it. Interestingly, the sheep have their own identities and names. Some of them are very camera-friendly. A handsome pair ‘Sohni’ and ‘Jaani’ have caught our attention,” say schoolmates of Qamar. “I tagged along with my family members but saw a few people buying animals and quickly got back home. My neighbor has bought a bakra at the rate of 52000 rupees. All my friends whose parents could not buy a sacrificial animal are waiting for the time when the Qurbani will take place in our street,” says Razi Haider.

“In several homes in my street where Qurbani animals are seen kids of the mohalla develop a unique friendship with the animals, which may make for a difficult Qurbani. My younger brother gathers all the cousins and enjoys playing with animals,” adds Razi.

Zafar Mehdi says, “Traditional signs are absent for the celebration of Eidul Azha. Most will celebrate the festival in low profile this time. Some of my neighbors who want to do Qurbani on the second and third day of Eidul Azha are waiting in the hope that the prices will come down.”