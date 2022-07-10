8,000 cops to perform security duty on Eid

LAHORE : Security will remain on high alert in the provincial metropolis to ensure peace on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

Additional personnel will be deployed at mosques, places of worship, cattle markets, shopping malls, parks and amusement parks. A total of 8,000 police officers and personnel will be on duty on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. 335 teams of Dolphin and PRU will patrol throughout the provincial metropolis.

Full security will be provided for Eid gatherings at 05,000 mosques, places of worship and more than 190 open spaces. 1,500 officers and men of Lahore police will be deployed for Eid gatherings in open spaces.

The city's 5,000 mosques have been divided into three categories. There are 146 mosques in Category A, 713 in Category B and 4,034 mosques in Category C. 365 personnel will be deployed at major entertainment venues and parks on Eid days. 613 officers and men will be deployed on 55 special pickets to curb one wheeling, aerial firing and other illegal activities. CCPO warned that citizens should avoid one-wheeling, aerial firing, hooliganism and kite flying on Eid-ul-Azha otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators.

Two train passengers injured: Two passengers sitting on the roof of a moving train were injured after they got entangled in wires hanging over the tracks near Telianwali Haveli Raiwind Bypass on Saturday. The injured men, yet to be identified, were admitted to Raiwind hospital.

CTD arrests six

suspects: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested six suspects belonging to different banned organisations. CTD Punjab conducted 13 Intelligence-based operation (IBOs) in different districts of Punjab in which 13 suspects were interrogated and six suspects namely Wahid Bhatti, Jameel-ur-Rehman, Mohsin Khursheed and Imran Khan from TTP, Shafqat Hussain from Daish, Ghazi Force and Kashif Ali from Daish were arrested. CTD also recovered 1155-gram explosive material, safety fuse 24.6 feet, 4 detonators, 1 IED bomb, 4 hand grenades, cash Rs36340 and hashish 1700-gram from them. Five FIRs were registered against the arrested persons. Furthermore, during this week, 357 combing operations were conducted with the help of local police/LEAs and 14,009 persons were checked, 45 suspects were arrested and 38 FIRs were registered while 22 recoveries were made.

Youth recovered dead: A 22-year-old youth was recovered dead from canal bank near Lal Pul Mughalpura on Saturday.

Police claimed that the boy, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. His body was shifted to the morgue.

Financial aid given to cop’s widow: CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiana visited the residence of Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed on Saturday. He presented Eid gifts to widow and children of the martyred constable. MNA Rana Mubashir on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz handed over a cheque for financial assistance to the widow of Kamal Ahmed under Shaheed Package.

248 road accidents in City: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Responded to 1049 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these road accidents 11 people died, whereas 1136 were injured. Out of this 687 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 449 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

The majority (72%) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce this an increasing the number of road accidents. Further, the analysis showed that 544 drivers, 32 underage drivers, 108 pedestrians, and 495 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 248 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 258 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 101 Multan with 105 victims and at third Faisalabad with 72 road accidents and 71 victims.

The details further reveal that 1136 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 948 males & 206 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 206 were under 18 years of age, 617 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 324 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 923 motorbikes, 82 auto-rickshaws, 106 motorcars, 41 vans, 09 passenger buses, 23 trucks and 105 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.