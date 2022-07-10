Deadly rains

This refers to the news report ‘Monsoon rains claim 20 more lives’ (July 8, 2022). According to the news report, 97 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across the country. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other concerned authorities have, yet again, failed to prepare for the rainy season, at the cost of dozens of lives.

The sitting governments always criticize the past governments and opposition parties for the weak system of the country instead of working on development. No developed country can be brought to its knees by regular seasonal rainfall – we want a developed country.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Turbat