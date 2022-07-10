Deadly rains

This refers to the news report ‘Monsoon rains claim 20 more lives’ (July 8, 2022). According to the news report, 97 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across the country. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other concerned authorities have, yet again, failed to prepare for the rainy season, at the cost of dozens of lives.
The sitting governments always criticize the past governments and opposition parties for the weak system of the country instead of working on development. No developed country can be brought to its knees by regular seasonal rainfall – we want a developed country.
Bakhtiyar Phullan
Turbat
‘He came, he saw, he left’. This can be said of all the administrators of Karachi in the recent past, who came...
The 2022-23 budget will prove to be disastrous for the real-estate sector. The incumbent government has not only...
This year Eidul Azha has coincided with the monsoon rains. In the midst of the Eid excitement, we often forget about...
Expeditious delivery of justice to ordinary citizens is a hallmark of democratic societies. The situation on this...
This refers to the letter ‘We don’t need no education’ by Iman Hafeez. I agree with the points of the writer....
Shahi Tump is a town in Turbat city. The people of Shahi Tump have been paying their bills but Wapda still does not...
Comments