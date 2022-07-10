Two PMLN ministers resign to participate in by-poll campaign

In this undated photo, PML-N leaders - Khawaja Salman Raffique (Left) and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq are seen. Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: Two leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) resigned as ministers here on Saturday.

Former speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and former provincial health minister Khwaja Salman Raffique resigned from their posts.

PMLN Deputy Secretary Information and Punjab Law Minister Atta Tarar said that both the PMLN leaders had resigned from their posts to participate in the by-election campaign.

He said that being ministers, both the leaders could not take part in the election campaign. He said they resigned due to the code of conduct, issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.