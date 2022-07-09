ISLAMABAD: Demanding the resignation of Imran Khan as PTI chief after the shocking allegations of Tayyaba Gul for keeping her and her husband in the Prime Minister’s House, Federal Water Resources Minister Khursheed Shah Friday said the involvement of the PM House in the former NAB chairman’s harassment scandal was shameful.
“Imran Khan should immediately resign from his party leadership following the statement of Tayyaba Gul on being kept in the PM House for one and a half months. Imran should first face a transparent investigation and prove his innocence and then take part in politics,” he said, adding that making the PM House a harassment centre for the daughters of the nation was a disgrace to the state.
The PPP leader said it was clear that Imran Khan had kept the victim in the PM House to blackmail the former NAB chairman. This proves that he could cross any line for his own benefit and teach a lesson to his political opponents, said Khursheed.
