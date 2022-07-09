UAE president accepts PM’s invitation to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday invited the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Pakistan which the latter accepted with “great pleasure”.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that the invitation was extended by PM Shehbaz during a telephone call with the UAE president. He had called the UAE leader to convey warm greetings to him on Eid-ul-Azha.

“The prime minister also extended best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of the UAE. Reaffirming the fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE, the two leaders reiterated their mutual commitment to further expand and diversify special bilateral relations,” said the PMO.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reciprocated the PM’s greetings and extended best wishes to the Pakistani people on Eid. “Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close fraternal ties for five decades that are rooted firmly in common belief and shared values and culture. The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments,” said the PMO.

Also, PM Shehbaz Sharif called Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. He conveyed his best wishes to the people of Qatar. The Qatari Emir reciprocated the greetings and extended the best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction over the excellent state of bilateral relations and resolved to carry forward the robust political and economic cooperation that existed between the two countries. The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact and work together on all issues of common interest.

In a meeting with Indonesian Ambassador Adam Mulawarman Tugio, the PM said Pakistan and Indonesia were committed to working together to avail the mutually-beneficial avenues for betterment of their peoples. He reiterated to deepen further ties with the brotherly Muslim country.Meanwhile, PMLN Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mohammad Khan Daha met PM Shehbaz and discussed various matters, including political situation in the country.

PM Shehbaz also felicitated the pilgrims of Haj-e-Akbar and prayed for the blessings of Allah Almighty upon the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan. In a message, he appealed to the fortunate pilgrims performing the Haj-e-Akbar to offer special prayers for the humanity. The PM said it was the blessed occasion to pray for the prosperity of mankind and its deliverance from epidemics and diseases. He prayed to Allah Almighty for the freedom of the occupied Palestine and Kashmir to save the oppressed people.

“May Allah Almighty bring Pakistan out of its debt situation with the blessings of Haj-e-Akbar and grant us economic self-reliance,” he said. He also urged the nation to offer special prayers for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

Also, the prime minister paid tribute to renowned social activist Abdul Sattar Edhi on his death anniversary, terming him the “pride of Pakistan”. The PM said Edhi was a great man who spent all his life in rendering sincere services for humanity. He said Edhi became the patron of orphans and the needy and sheltered them with love and care. He recalled the selfless contribution of Edhi and his late wife Bilquis for their long journey of service for humanity. The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to grant Edhi high ranks in heavens.