Two ‘Daesh terrorists’ held

Karachi: In a joint operation of a federal intelligence agency and district Malir Police arrested two terrorists belonging to banned ISIS from Shah Latif.

Officials said that, the arrested terrorists are Mohammad Naeem alias Adil and Mohammad Shakeel alias Waqas. Both the terrorists were arrested from Kohi Goth area of ??Karachi. They have recovered weapons along with ammunition, grenades and cellphones from the arrested suspects.

During the interrogation, the arrested terrorists revealed that they used to send youngsters to Afghanistan for training and brainwashing youths who later joined ISIS and Al-Qaeda in the subcontinent.

They further disclosed that, they were also the relatives of killed terrorists Rizwan Brohi and Adnan alias Ammar (killed), key commanders of ISIS Pakistan. The arrested suspects continued to travel to Afghanistan from 2006 to 2021.

The arrested suspects had close links with Red Book terrorists Rizwan Brohi, Mohammad Noman alias Tomo, Mohammad Fayyaz Brohi, Mohammad Adnan, alias Ammar (killed) and Maqsood Brohi alias Mako.

The arrested suspects had links with other banned terrorist organizations, including ISIS. They also revealed their involvement in terrorist and sabotage operations in Pakistan and both suspects were trying to reshape the ISIS Karachi setup.

The families of the arrested suspects belong to a banned organization that has been involved in facilitating ISIS affiliates in the past. Further inquiries into the arrest are ongoing, with further revelations expected.