‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ coming on Eid

Disney and Marvel, the giants in moviemaking, are coming out on Eid nationwide with CGE loaded ‘Thor: Love and Thunder.’

Like 'Doctor Strange' from last Eid, this made it big over the rest of the Eid titles. This comic-romantic - action cocktail thrives on effects from beginning to the final credits. Marvel Studios fourth episode from comic book episode also gets carried away on wardrobe, production effects, photography and tools (Read: A special hammer). There are too many characters to carry but the powerful script takes a back seat. Directed by Taika Waititi, the cast includes Chris Hensworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thomson and Christian Bale. Here the macho lead is not male but female who with her superior power and former boyfriend want to bring peace but the vicious characters are there to mess up their design and then magic must begin where the leads reclaim the title with high-rate technical effects.

With comic book origin, this may sound silly but it is exciting. It is far from serious cinema but there is plenty of fun (remember, our ticket paying audiences would be under 15-20). Director Waitita from New Zealand has made a name for himself in meaningful films, especially on children and Holocaust. His work combines humour with darkness. According to him, “The humour is attached to darkness, I do not make straight comedies,” he says. Life is a mix of ups and downs. His comedy on 'Halacuse' was heartwarming. It is for audiences who are totally unfamiliar with WWII and Germany. A great part of it comes from his mother. Besides in 2022, Holocaust needs a different approach. It is best to make comedies on serious subjects One must challenge oneself. Taika Waititi major work include: ‘Boy, JoJo Rabbit,’ ‘Next Goal Wins’ and ‘What we did in the Shadows’.

