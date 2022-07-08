Decision to remove Javed Iqbal as head of missing persons’ body after Eid

Chairman Committee on Missing Persons Javed Iqbal. -PTV screengrab

ISLAMABAD: The government will take a decision to remove Chairman Committee on Missing Persons Javed Iqbal before end of month as seven-member cabinet sub-committee on missing persons will have its extra-ordinary sitting on Thursday next (July 14) soon after Eid holidays to deliberate about serious allegations of female harassment against Justice ® Javed Iqbal.

Chairperson Rights Group Defense of Human Rights Pakistan Ms. Amna Janjua and Noor Alam Khan Chairman Public Accounts Committee of the Parliament are also being invited for the meeting.

The sub-committee of the cabinet under federal Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazir Tarar will submit comprehensive report to the prime minister for immediate removal of Javed Iqbal who is subject of grave allegations and avoiding a probe by the Parliament Committee.

