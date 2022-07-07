Concerned for the people?

This refers to the letter ‘Downward Spiral’ by Agha Mahmood Kalati (July 3 2022). I agree with the writer’s claim that the PTI government had made many promises to the people before they came to power. However, they failed to fulfil most of their promises. On the other hand, opposition parties used this to their advantage, eventually becoming successful in removing the PTI government from office. The PTI has retaliated by organizing protests in different cities.
It seems as if all political parties are greedy for power but none are concerned for the well-being of the people. If the politicians really care for the citizens it is the right time to work towards relieving them from their suffering.
Yasira Mansoor
Makran
While addressing the media in Islamabad on Tuesday, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has once again...
Since June the country has been witnessing another spike in Covid-19 cases due to negligence of SOPs by the public....
Time after time journalists are persecuted in this country. During the tenure of PTI, several journalists faced...
Unsurprisingly, India has blamed Pakistan for the murder of a Hindu tailor by two Muslim men in the city of Udaipur,...
This refers to the letter ‘A closer look’ by Sadia Siddique. Pakistan's energy sector is hanging by a thread due...
Poverty and joblessness are among the leading causes for suicide, especially in developing countries like Pakistan. A...
Comments