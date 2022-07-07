Bagnaia’s victory takes a wrong turn

PARIS: Francesco Bagnaia apologised for a “serious misjudgement” after the normally abstemious Italian MotoGP rider was found to have been drink driving on the Spanish holiday island of Ibiza.

No one else was involved in the accident early on Tuesday but police sources told AFP that the results of Bagnaia’s breathalyser test showed “he was three times over the limit of what is authorised (0.25mg per litre of air exhaled)” under Spanish law.

Bagnaia should face trial as anyone found to be returning a level over 0.60mg is considered to have committed a misdemeanour.

If found guilty he could be compelled to carry out community service and be fined -- he could also be banned from driving from between one to four years.

A police source discounted the possibility of Bagnaia going to jail -- the offence carries a possible prison term of three to six months -- as “the damage is very light and there is no one else involved.”