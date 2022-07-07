Shooting team announced for Islamic Games

KARACHI: National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) has announced a six-member team for the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games scheduled in Konya, Turkey, from August 9-18.

The national team will participate in skeet and trap events. The skeet team comprises Khurrm Inam, Usman Chand, and Asif Mehmood.

The trap team comprises Zafarul Haq, Farrukh Nadeem, and Ameen Ullah.

The team officials are Abdul Khaliq and Razi Ahmed Khan.

In the last edition of the games, 10 shooters from Pakistan participated in four categories of three events.

“This time they are holding only shotgun events, this is why we are sending only six players,” said Razi Ahmed Khan, Secretary NRAP.

Pakistan have so far won 16 medals (3 gold, 3 silver, 10 bronze) in the Islamic Solidarity Games.