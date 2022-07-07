Yashal takes fifth place in Egyptian Amateurs

KARACHI: Talented Karachi youngster Syed Yashal Shah returned home from Egypt after finishing fifth in the Egyptian Amateur Open 2022 held at Somabay Golf Club Hurghada last week.

Yashal was one of the two Pakistani players who took part in the four-day championship. But while the more experienced Umer Khokhar failed to impress much, Yashal gave a laudable performance with scores of 74, 75, 70 and 80. He was in contention for the title in the final round before finally finishing with a respectable fifth place in the championship which featured players from several nations.