Yashal takes fifth place in Egyptian Amateurs

KARACHI: Talented Karachi youngster Syed Yashal Shah returned home from Egypt after finishing fifth in the Egyptian Amateur Open 2022 held at Somabay Golf Club Hurghada last week.
Yashal was one of the two Pakistani players who took part in the four-day championship. But while the more experienced Umer Khokhar failed to impress much, Yashal gave a laudable performance with scores of 74, 75, 70 and 80. He was in contention for the title in the final round before finally finishing with a respectable fifth place in the championship which featured players from several nations.
LAHORE: Murad Ali and Mahoor Shahzad clinched the singles titles of the All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton...
KARACHI: The PHF has announced that Olympian Rana Mujahid would be the tournament director and Olympian Akhtar Rasool...
PARIS: Francesco Bagnaia apologised for a “serious misjudgement” after the normally abstemious Italian MotoGP...
KARACHI: National Rifle Association of Pakistan has announced a six-member team for the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games...
LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites beat Balochistan Whites by 10 wickets at the Saeed Ajmal Academy in Faisalabad on...
MANCHESTER: England and Austria will raise the curtain on Euro 2022 on Wednesday for a tournament aiming to take the...
Comments