Security to be beefed up in Murree during Eid holidays

Rawalpindi : Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Wednesday directed the Rawalpindi Police to beef up security arrangements for the tourists in Murree during Eid holidays.

The IG Punjab said that all resources should be utilized for the protection and safety of tourists during Eidul Azha holidays. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued for entry and exit of vehicles in Murree should be implemented in true letter and spirit, said the IG Punjab while expressing his views during visit to Murree to review the security and traffic management plan.

IG Punjab issued instructions on safety of tourists, flow of traffic and administrative matters during Eid holidays. IG Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi to make best arrangements of traffic in Murree during Eid holidays and weekends and appreciated the performance and enthusiasm of Murree Tourism Police.

He said that Murree Tourism Police personnel should take all necessary steps to help and protect the tourists and the flow of traffic on the highways during Eid days. The IG Punjab said that the supervisory officers should go out in the field during Eid holidays and monitor the traffic and security arrangements.

In view of pre-monsoon season and heavy rains, preparations should be made to deal with any flood situation. The IG Punjab said that the police should work with the district administration to complete the arrangements as per the advisory issued by the Meteorological Department and additional police teams should be ready at all times to deal with any emergency situation. He also inaugurated a police Cottage. Other officers RPO Rawal­pindi, CPO Rawalpindi, Murree Tourism and Traffic Police were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has chalked out a comprehensive plan for Murree under which over 360 Wardens and Traffic officers would be deployed in Murree on Eidul Azha aimed at avoiding traffic mess.

According to Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, the CTP had finalized all the arrangements besides setting up a control room to facilitate the tourists and monitor the situation. He told that all out efforts were being made by Rawalpindi Traffic Police to facilitate the tourists adding, in view of the security of the visitors, special traffic arrangements had been made.

Traffic wardens had also been directed to work with dedication and commitment and ensure the traffic flow so that traffic mess particularly on congested roads could be averted and the citizens could be provided relief, he said and informed that CTP would utilize all available resources to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Murree. The CTO said that Murree has parking capacity of 3,500 vehicles and as per the directives of the district administration, maximum 8000 vehicles would be allowed to enter into Murree.

Special counting and checking pickets would also be set up at entry and exit points of Murree, he added. One-wheelers and the car-skaters would be dealt in accordance with the law and the rules violators would be sent behind the bars, he said.