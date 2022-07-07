Hazara Motorway faults: NHA chairman assures PHC of rectification soon

ABBOTTABAD: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaisar Rasheed Khan on Wednesday ordered the chairman National Highways Authority (NHA) to submit a complete report of the repairing and maintenance work on the Hazara Motorway through his sworn affidavit before the Additional Registrar (Judicial) of the court at the principal seat within a month.

The Chief Justice was conducting hearing of a suo moto notice against the poor construction of the Hazara Motorway at PHC Abbottabad bench.

He asked why Hazara Motorway had caved in on many places which had been resulting in road accidents and fatalities.

The chairman and general manager NHA were questioned in the PHC Abbottabad bench during the hearing that why proper quality of the motorway was not constructed.

While responding to the court, Chairman NHA Khurram Agha assured that he would personally monitor that all depression and faults on the road were rectified within the shortest possible time.

The Chief Justice had himself noted the defects in the construction of the Hazara Motorway during his travel on the road, and summoned the chairman NHA to appear before the PHC Abbottabad bench in person.

Following the order, chairman NHA appeared before the court along with his lawyer Khurram Ghias Advocate, Director Legal Headquarters Asim Khan, Shoaib Khattak, GM Hazara Division, Manzoor Arbab, GM E-35, and member KD Murshid Amin while Additional Advocate General Sardar Ali Raza assisted the court.