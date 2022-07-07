Food units sealed over unhygienic conditions

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) during a crackdown against substandard and unhygienic food practices in Mardan district sealed two hotels, a fast-food point, a distribution unit and a number of dairy shops.

According to KP FS&HFA, the Food Safety team inspected various food-related businesses in Mardan wherein food samples were tested with help of the Mobile Food Testing Laboratory.

During the inspection, water adulteration was found in the milk samples.

Similarly, the hygiene conditions of the sealed hotels, and fast food points were found very unsatisfactory.

The action was taken on the special directives of Director General KP FS&HFA Shahrukh Ali Khan and Secretary Food Mushtaq Ahmad.

During the raid, various food businesses were inspected on the Ring Road area of Mardan, where a distribution centre was sealed over the sale of banned and unhygienic items.

In the Khyber district, various meat shops were inspected, and three of them were sealed due to unhygienic conditions, fines were imposed on the violators and improvement notices were issued to them.

The press release added that a number of bakery units were inspected in the Buner district where one unit was sealed over the poor unhygienic condition and use of non-food grade colour.

In Lower Dir, two bakery units were fined for unhygienic conditions, while four wholesale shops were fined for banned and unhealthy food items. In the Tank district, various dairy shops were inspected, and the milk samples were tested. The team fined a number of dairy shops over the adulteration of water in the milk. In Kohat, the team members met with representatives of the food businesses.