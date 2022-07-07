Three kids drown in Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Three girls drowned while bathing in a pond of water on the Bypass Road in Miranshah on Wednesday.
The local residents said that water had accumulated on Bypass Road after the torrential rains and the subsequent flood on Wednesday. They said three girls, aged from 8 to 10 years, drowned when they were swimming in a deep pond of floodwater on Bypass Road.
Soon after the incident, the Rescue1122 team rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and shifted them to District Headquarters Hospital in Miranshah. Heavy rains and windstorm followed by flash floods had struck various parts of the district that damaged houses, walls and bridges.
