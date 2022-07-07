People suffer due to govt’s policies: Siraj

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq on Wednesday said that the people were suffering due to the economic policies of present coalition government and its predecessors.

All the governments which implemented IMF agenda for enjoying power have been the root cause of all problems facing the country, he said while addressing a meeting of JI leadership at Mansoora.

The meeting discussed country’s political situation, local bodies and by-elections, and other problems facing country, including the loss of lives and properties due to flash floods in Balochistan and appealed to the government to provide immediate relief to the affected people.

Siraj lamented that instead of giving any relief to the people in the first 90 days, the government increased their sufferings by raising the inflation, unemployment and corruption. He said PTI, PPP or PDM governments, all have been carrying out IMF dictations, and causing dangerous polarisation in society by promoting intolerance and abusive language in politics.