People suffer due to govt’s policies: Siraj

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq on Wednesday said that the people were suffering due to the economic policies of present coalition government and its predecessors.
All the governments which implemented IMF agenda for enjoying power have been the root cause of all problems facing the country, he said while addressing a meeting of JI leadership at Mansoora.
The meeting discussed country’s political situation, local bodies and by-elections, and other problems facing country, including the loss of lives and properties due to flash floods in Balochistan and appealed to the government to provide immediate relief to the affected people.
Siraj lamented that instead of giving any relief to the people in the first 90 days, the government increased their sufferings by raising the inflation, unemployment and corruption. He said PTI, PPP or PDM governments, all have been carrying out IMF dictations, and causing dangerous polarisation in society by promoting intolerance and abusive language in politics.
LAHORE:A woman was found dead in an open drain in the Shahdara Town police area on Wednesday. Some passersby spotted...
LAHORE:Belt and Road Initiative will not only bring prosperity and stability to the countries of the region but also...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company disseminated its plan of sanitation arrangements for upcoming Eid-ul-Azha by...
LAHORE: Advocate Sahibzada Ashraf Asmi’s book “Qanoon Aur Awam” was launched on Wednesday at Karachi Shuhada...
LAHORE:A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between industry and academia for cooperation in research and...
LAHORE: The Punjab government Wednesday released Rs360 million funds for rescue and relief operations during monsoon...
Comments