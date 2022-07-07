 
Thursday July 07, 2022
Cyprus reinforces face mask rule indoors

By AFP
July 07, 2022

NICOSIA: Cyprus has reintroduced the mandatory use of face masks indoors for all people aged over 12, as coronavirus cases spike, the Mediterranean holiday island’s health ministry announced on Wednesday.

The ruling, which comes into effect on Friday, was announced by Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela after a cabinet meeting. It follows a new spike in Covid-19 infections in recent weeks, with the health ministry recording 19,503 positive cases from June 25 to July 5.

