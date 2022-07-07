AJK, GB, Balochistan leaders meet for harmony among three govts

ISLAMABAD: Top leadership of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) met here on Wednesday to take certain decision for creating harmony among three governments and people.
The AJK Prime Minister Sardar Muhammad Tanvir Ilyas Khan invited Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Barrister Khalid Khurshid and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qadoos Bazinjo at his residence here. The AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood was also present on the occasion.
AJK PM offered to construct Balochistan House and GB House in Muzaffarabad as a goodwill gesture and to promote relations between governments, politicians and people of two sides. In response, the Balochistan chief minister also made the same offer and said his government would raise AJK House and GB House in Quetta. Barrister Khalid Khurshid said that GB government would also construct AJK and Balochistan houses. The three also reaffirmed diplomatic, moral and political support the Kashmir cause and also agreed to maintain contacts in future.
