Livestock trader shot dead for resisting mugging bid

A livestock trader who was returning to his hometown of Ghotki after selling his goats in a cattle market in Karachi was shot dead for offering resistance to a mugging bid on Wednesday.
Police said Siraj, 35, was going to his hometown along with his companion on a motorcycle when three men, who were also riding a motorcycle and had been following them, intercepted them near the Jamali Flyover and shot him thrice when he resisted their bid to snatch over Rs70,000 from him. The robbers escaped without looting the case. Sachal police are investigating.
The Extraordinary Ordinariness of the Human EncounterThe Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works...
Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has opted to...
Teachers staged a sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday to press the provincial government to accept their...
Around 30 million people out of Pakistan’s 220 million population suffer from genetic diseases and one of the many...
Police on Wednesday arrested a man after a video clip went viral on social media showing him torturing his minor...
The Lahore High Court on Wednesday declared the arrest of Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh...
Comments