Livestock trader shot dead for resisting mugging bid

A livestock trader who was returning to his hometown of Ghotki after selling his goats in a cattle market in Karachi was shot dead for offering resistance to a mugging bid on Wednesday.

Police said Siraj, 35, was going to his hometown along with his companion on a motorcycle when three men, who were also riding a motorcycle and had been following them, intercepted them near the Jamali Flyover and shot him thrice when he resisted their bid to snatch over Rs70,000 from him. The robbers escaped without looting the case. Sachal police are investigating.