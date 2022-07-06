Significance of Crime Scene Units highlighted

LAHORE:The DIG Investigation Kamran Adil has said that 26 out of 84 police stations in the provincial metropolis have Crime Scene Units and expressed the desire that such units should be set up at the rest of the police stations as well.

While addressing a certificate distribution ceremony at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Tuesday, Kamran Adil said that scientific evidence was very important in the investigation of crime. He emphasised that crime scene investigation needed to be brought into the mainstream of investigation. A total of 24 students from the UHS Forensic Sciences Department were given certificates on completion of 24 weeks of training in "Crime and Death Scene Investigation" at the Crime Scene Investigation Headquarters of Punjab Police. UHS VC Prof Javed Akram, Forensic Sciences Department head Prof Allah Rakha, Registrar Dr Asad Zaheer, Prof Sidra Saleem and a large number of students and faculty members were also present on the occasion.

In his address, Prof Javed Akram said that several investigation officers of Punjab Police had been trained in forensic analysis by the university, and under the agreement, Punjab Police was also training varsity students. He announced that a pilot study on the crime rate would be started in collaboration with Lahore Police.