Two cops injured in Peshawar attack

PESHAWAR: Two policemen and a passer-by were wounded when armed men opened fire on a police party on Tirayee Road on Tuesday evening.

It was the second attack on police in two consecutive days.

An official said in-charge of the Tirayee police post, his gunman and a passer-by were wounded who were shifted to the hospital.

The official said the attackers opened fire on the police party on Tirayee Road in the limits of the Michni Gate Police Station.

Officials said the policemen were on their routine patrolling. A search operation was launched in the vicinity after the attack.

A day earlier, a policemen was injured in grenade attack by unidentified terrorists on Juma Khan police post in Nasir Bagh.