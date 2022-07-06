Residents threaten to set grid station on fire

KOHAT: The residents of several villages on the outskirts of Kohat City on Tuesday blocked the Bypass Road to protest the unscheduled electricity loadshedding in their area.

The residents of villages in Shahpur area took to the road and chanted slogans against the government and the Peshawar Electric Supply Company for frequent power outages in this sweltering summer.

The protesters burnt tyres and blocked the Bypass Road for vehicular traffic. They said that Pesco had made life hell for them by suspending power supply to their area in the prevailing sizzling heat.

“We even face acute shortage of water at homes and mosques due to power outages,” a protester said, adding that Pesco was carrying out 16 to 20 hours loadshedding in the Shahpur area.

The protesters threatened to set the nearby grid station on fire if smooth supply of electricity was not restored forthwith.