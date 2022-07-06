Iran shuts three cafes in Qom

TEHRAN: Authorities in Iran have closed three coffee shops in the central city of Qom because female customers were not wearing their headscarves, local media reported late on Monday.
"Three coffee shops were closed in Qom due to numerous violations, including women’s lack of veils and other issues," said a statement by the Revolutionary Guards, Iran’s ideological army, published in the newspaper Hamshari.
