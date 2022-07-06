Belgian held in Iran for ‘espionage’

BRUSSELS: Iran has been holding a Belgian man for the past four months under "espionage" charges, Belgium’s justice minister said Tuesday, as his country weighed a controversial prisoner swap treaty with Tehran. The man was seized in Iran on February 24 and has been in "illegal" detention since, the minister, Vincent Van Quickenborne, told Belgian MPs without identifying him.
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s main civilian bloc, the Forces for Freedom and Change, on Tuesday rejected a proposal by the...
PARIS: Rights activists on Tuesday accused social media giant TikTok of breaching EU laws by co-opting users into...
TEHRAN: Public buildings in several Iranian provinces were closed on Tuesday due to pollution unleashed by a...
GENEVA: Twenty-two migrants, all from Mali, died in a boat disaster off the Libyan coast, the United Nations said on...
NEW DELHI: Twitter on Tuesday asked an Indian court to overturn some government orders to remove content from the...
SYDNEY: Rain-swollen rivers spilled mud-brown waters across swathes of Sydney on Tuesday, swamping homes and roads...
Comments