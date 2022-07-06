 
Wednesday July 06, 2022
Belgian held in Iran for ‘espionage’

By AFP
July 06, 2022

BRUSSELS: Iran has been holding a Belgian man for the past four months under "espionage" charges, Belgium’s justice minister said Tuesday, as his country weighed a controversial prisoner swap treaty with Tehran. The man was seized in Iran on February 24 and has been in "illegal" detention since, the minister, Vincent Van Quickenborne, told Belgian MPs without identifying him.

